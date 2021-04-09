TODAY |

NFL star's twin electrocuted while climbing power station equipment after fleeing scene of accident

Source:  Associated Press

The brother of a Chicago Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation today, authorities said.

Source: istock.com

The News & Observer reports that Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of running back Tarik Cohen, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh yesterday. Police tried to locate the 25-year-old but couldn’t, so they called off the search.

Cohen’s family filed a missing-person report with the police department yesterday, according to Curry, and officers started looking for him again today.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call shortly after 9am (local time) from a Duke Energy substation in its jurisdiction where an employee had discovered Cohen’s body, Curry said.

“He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident,” Curry said, according to the newspaper.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, according to news releases from Wake County deputies and Raleigh police.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell," the Bears said in a statement today.

"Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss.”

World
North America
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:57
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
2
Restraining inmates during, after birth 'completely unacceptable'
3
Watch: Bioluminescence hunter captures enchanting phenomena on video for first time at Auckland beach
4
Record May temperatures recorded, but 'abrupt midweek plunge' will see mercury dive
5
'A little bit smutty' - Hilary unimpressed with viewer feedback after Jeremy's ankles are laid bare
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:40

Meghan Markle says generation of economic gain for women 'wiped out' by Covid-19

EU won't renew order for AstraZeneca vaccine, swapping its support to Pfizer

Queen's cousin accused of agreeing to use royal status to seek favours from Vladimir Putin
00:19

Grieving families bury victims of horrific bombing at girls' school in Kabul, that killed 50 people