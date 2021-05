NFL star's twin electrocuted while climbing power station equipment after fleeing scene of accident

The brother of a Chicago Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation today, authorities said.

The News & Observer reports that Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of running back Tarik Cohen, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh yesterday. Police tried to locate the 25-year-old but couldn’t, so they called off the search.

Cohen’s family filed a missing-person report with the police department yesterday, according to Curry, and officers started looking for him again today.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call shortly after 9am (local time) from a Duke Energy substation in its jurisdiction where an employee had discovered Cohen’s body, Curry said.

“He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident,” Curry said, according to the newspaper.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, according to news releases from Wake County deputies and Raleigh police.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell," the Bears said in a statement today.