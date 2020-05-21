'Next 24 hours are crucial' - First deaths reported as cyclone batters coasts of India, Bangladesh

A powerful cyclone slammed ashore today along the coastline of India and Bangladesh, where more than 2.6 million people fled to shelters in a frantic evacuation made all the more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, was packing winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour with maximum gusts of 190 kph.

Authorities warned it could cause extensive damage to flimsy houses and a storm surge could push seawater 25 kilometres inland, flooding cities including Kolkata.

Coconut trees swayed wildly, electric poles lay scattered on the roads of Kolkata, rain pounded fishing villages, and rivers surged as the storm battered the coast.

“The next 24 hours are very crucial. This is a long haul," said M. Mohapatra, India's meteorological chief.

The region, with 58 million people in the two bordering countries, has some of the most vulnerable communities in South Asia: poor fishing communities in the Sunderbans and over a million Rohingya refugees living in crowded camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

The cyclone could have devastating consequences for India’s fight against the coronavirus by impacting supply lines and crippling relief measures, said T. Sundaramanan, a health systems consultant in Pondicherry in southeast India.

Tuhin Ghosh, director of the School of Oceanographic Studies at Jadavpur University, said the pandemic's lockdown has already sapped people's resilience.

People walk with umbrellas in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall in the eastern Indian state of Orissa Source: Associated Press

"Because they are economically down, they are not getting enough food. ... When another disaster comes, then it’s a double impact.

Bangladesh has evacuated around 2.4 million people to safety.

In refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, where the first 10 coronavirus cases were confirmed last week, authorities and UN workers prepared 50 shelters and assigned 256 volunteer units.

But the combination of the virus and cyclone could lead to a “new humanitarian crisis”, said Manuel Pereira, deputy chief of mission for the International Organisation for Migration in Bangladesh.

READ MORE Millions evacuate as rare, powerful 'super cyclone' heads for India and Bangladesh

“We know that if people are forced to seek communal shelter, they’ll be unable to maintain physical distancing and run the risk of contracting or transmitting the virus," Pereira said.

Masks and hand sanitizers were hastily added to emergency items in the shelters. Authorities in Bangladesh had assigned a medical team in each shelter, said Bangladesh’s Junior Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.

The cyclone is bearing down during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and some Bangladeshis who fasted during the day reportedly waited until the early morning hours today before heading for the shelters.