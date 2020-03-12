Newspaper report claims Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus

Disgraced and jailed sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to a report.

The Niagara Gazette newspaper quoted officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying the former Hollywood movie producer had been tested at Wende Correction Facility in Erie County in western New York.

Weinstein had been transferred from Rikers Island Jail in New York City on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) for processing into the New York prison system.

A total of 38 people from Rikers Island and surrounding facilities, including both inmates and staff, have tested positive for the virus.

He was reportedly isolated at the facility in Wende on Thursday (Friday NZT), the day of his 68th birthday, along with another inmate who had tested positive.

The prison has previously confirmed that two of its inmates have tested positive, but state prison officials have not elaborated due to privacy considerations.

The report has not yet been confirmed by an official source.

Weinstein's spokesperson Juda Engelmayer has told The Daily Beast that "our team... has not heard anything like that yet".