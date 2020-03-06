Newspaper offers cheeky solution to Australia's coronavirus-inspired bog roll panic

Nothing beats a trans-Tasman rivalry but when it comes to panic buying over the coronavirus outbreak, Australias appear to have out done New Zealand.

Earlier this week, Australian supermarkets placed limits on the amount of toilet paper that could be bought at once.

Shelves have been emptied, scuffles have broken out down aisles and a man was even tasered by police after getting into an argument with staff over the toilet rolls.

While companies like Kleenex have their factories working around the clock to meet demand, one newspaper has taken things into its own hands.

The Northern Territory News have come up with an unconventional solution in the form of a useful lift out.