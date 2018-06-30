Newspaper intern describes the 'chaos' in Maryland newsroom shooting which killed five - 'I'm still trying to digest everything'

Anthony Messenger, who interned at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, and who was inside the newspaper's office yesterday (Thursday local time) when a shooter opened fire, tells NBC News' TODAY, his thoughts of the incident and how the shooting unfolded, "I'm still trying to digest everything," he said.

He told Savannah Guthrie, "I think it was so sudden and it's not something that anybody can prepare themselves for. And even today it still feels surreal that we all went through that senseless act of violence. It was insane."

Authorities say the suspect in the deadly shooting, Jarrod W. Ramos used a pump-action shotgun in the attack that killed four journalists and a staffer.

A prosecutor says the shooter barricaded the exit door so employees couldn't escape.

Wes Adams said today (Friday local time) that there were two entrances to the office.

He says Ramos entered through the front door and "worked his way through the office."

Messenger told NBC News that when he and a colleague tried to exit from a back door it was jammed and that it signaled to him the situation was intentional.

He said, "So Selene San Felice, one of my colleagues, she also ran toward the door. She was the one who actually jingled the handle and that door is normally never locked from the inside out. We have no problems getting out of that door and for whatever reason that day it was it was jammed."

Messenger also explained how his Twitter account was used by his colleague to seek help amid the gunman's attack, he offered his phone to San Felice to call anyone she needed to call.

In that moment, she used his Twitter account to tweet for help.

Messenger said, "This is a testament to her, her self-awareness right in that moment."

He described the shooting saying, "Initially I thought it was fireworks. I heard a pop and I turned and looked over my shoulder toward the front of the room entrance and I saw some faces that looked concerned but I couldn't see any shooter or anything."

Messenger, who has only been a intern at the newspaper for four weeks, said the scene was "chaotic" and that it was "sickening" to have to witness the bodies left by the shooting.