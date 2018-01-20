 

News of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy makes headlines around the world

The item appeared on the BBC evening news in the UK and on Japanese TV.
Source: 1 NEWS

David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin appeared in court for the first time today.

'They deserve no mercy' - More details emerge in court from Californian horror house

2
Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police


3
Senior constable Snickers makes himself at home.

'You will be greatly missed' - Snickers the police cat dies after being hit by a car last night

4

01:37
5
1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from Las Vegas.

Chilling new details of Las Vegas shooter's meticulous planning emerge

00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire that broke out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon has been extinguished.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.


 
