Newborn mauled to death by family dog in NSW

A five-week-old boy has died after being mauled by the family dog on the NSW central coast.

Police tape cordoning off a area in Australia. Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the Jeffs Close, Kariong, home at 2.20am (4.20am NZT) Sunday with reports the baby had been mauled.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the five-week-old boy but he could not be revived.

The baby's parents were home.

The dog, which is owned by the family, has been secured.