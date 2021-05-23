TODAY |

Newborn mauled to death by family dog in NSW

Source:  AAP

A five-week-old boy has died after being mauled by the family dog on the NSW central coast.

Police tape cordoning off a area in Australia. Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the Jeffs Close, Kariong, home at 2.20am (4.20am NZT) Sunday with reports the baby had been mauled.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the five-week-old boy but he could not be revived.

The baby's parents were home.

The dog, which is owned by the family, has been secured.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police say.

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ready-to-eat salads recalled due to listeria fears
2
Late tries see All Blacks pull away from impressive Fiji
3
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
4
Tainted by toxic lead: A family's dream home turns into a nightmare
5
Calls for strategy to address needs of increasing Asian population
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Covid-19 cases in the UK surge to highest levels in five months

Aquarium animals used as 'pawns' in lease dispute

Sydney police find nearly $10 million worth of cocaine during vehicle stop

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman