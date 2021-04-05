TODAY |

Newborn killed on Easter Sunday after car collides with pram in UK

Source:  1 NEWS

A two-week-old baby has died in the United Kingdom after a car mounted the footpath, colliding with his pram earlier today. 

Two police officers in the United Kingdom. Source: istock.com

The newborn was being pushed along the pavement by his family on Easter Sunday (local time) when the BMW swerved onto the pavement.

The baby was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, but couldn't be saved, local police said in a statement.

Another relative suffered a shoulder injury but no one else was hurt.

Midlands Police Sergeant Mark Crozier says the car was involved in another incident nearby before hitting the child. 

The driver left the scene but a 34-year-old was arrested shortly afterwards nearby, and is now facing dangerous driving charges. 

