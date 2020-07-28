TODAY |

Newborn in ICU at Melbourne hospital after Covid-19 outbreak in neonatal unit

Source:  1 NEWS

A baby, less than three weeks old, is fighting for its life after contracting Covid-19, according to Nine News.

More than a dozen people have also had to quarantine after the outbreak at Royal Children's Hospital. Source: Nine

The youngster is one of four cases in a cluster at Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

Nine News reported that the baby was already very sick, and is now battling the deadly coronavirus.

It is understood that a parent of another child visited the ward. The person was not symptomatic at the time, but has since tested positive.

Another parent and a staff member also tested positive.

Dr Sarah Whitelaw told Nine News the situation is "extremely concerning".

"For us over the last couple of weeks we've been very confronted by the numbers of young, very sick people that we're seeing with Covid and the increasing numbers of those," she said.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded 532 new cases of Covid-19 - a record - and six new deaths.

However, a modeling expert predicts the state may have reached its peak.

