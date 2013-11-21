Newborn baby survives after being buried alive for seven hours in Brazil

Brazilian police say a newborn girl miraculously survived after being buried alive for seven hours in the central state of Mato Grosso.

Source: BBC

The Mato Grosso state police department said in an email Saturday that a 15-year-old gave birth earlier in the week.

The police received an anonymous tip related to the burial and dug up the baby, who was hospitalised and said to be in stable condition.

The baby's grandmother and great-grandmother have been taken into custody pending an investigation.