Newborn baby dies from Covid-19 after being cuddled by neighbours in Indonesia

A 40-day-old baby has died from Covid-19 after being cuddled by neighbours congratulating the family on his birth in Indonesia.

The newborn was just 28 days old when he tested positive for the illness, the Jakarta Post reports.

"Based on the contract tracing we carried out, the baby contracted Covid-19 from neighbours who visited him soon after he was born," Pamekasan regency Covid-19 task force chief Syaiful Hidayat told the Jakarta Post on Monday.

He began showing symptoms of Covid-19 in the days following the visit.

The infant was transported to Smart Pamekasan Regional General Hospital, in East Java, on June 9.

He died on Sunday after nearly two weeks of treatment.

The baby's parents have since tested negative for the illness.



