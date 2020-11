A newborn baby girl has been taken from a Queensland hospital hours after birth.

Police issued an Amber Alert this evening, saying the infant may be at significant risk.

It's believed a 31-year-old woman took the child from Cairns Hospital about 12.30pm.



The woman was last seen wearing a black shirt and is described as 160cm tall and skinny with a dark complexion and black hair.