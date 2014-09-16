Newborn baby, 13 days old, becomes youngest Covid-19 victim in UK

A 13-day-old baby, thought to have no underlying health conditions, has died from Covid-19, NHS England has reported.

The death was revealed in data announced by health chiefs today after a further 135 people lost their lives to the virus, bringing the total of deaths in the UK to 42,288.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital confirmed a child died on Monday after being admitted in a critical condition.

In a statement earlier this week, it said "attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful".



"The cause of death is not yet known," hospital officials said at the time. "Tests have confirmed that the child had Covid-19, but it isn’t clear if it was a contributing factor."

The news comes as the government ditched the current version of the NHS track and trace app on trial on the Isle of Wight because of "technical issues" in favour of an Apple-Google app.

At the Downing Street daily briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the government’s U-turn but could not say when the app would be rolled out.

"We found that our app works well on Android devices but Apple software prevents iPhones being used effectively for contact tracing unless you are using Apple's own technology," Mr Hancock said.

He added the NHS app was better at measuring distance but wouldn’t work because Apple wouldn’t change their system.