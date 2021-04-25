New Zealanders pay their respects to fallen Anzac soldiers at Gallipoli

New Zealanders and Australians are honouring their fallen on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula, where thousands of commonwealth soldiers died in the First World War over a century ago.

Matthew Henry and Tom Letty, two New Zealanders based in the United Arab Emirates, visited the memorials and graves on the Anzac Coast in Gallipoli.

A small group gathered today on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I.

The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. Soldiers from Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, Newfoundland, South Africa and France fought and died during the international operation that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915.

Henry, a grandson of a World War 2 veteran, recounted his experiences to the Associated Press, "My grandfather fought in the second world war and so I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to get here and pay my respects to the ANZAC soldiers."

Henry added that seeing and standing in the trenches where both Turkish and Allied fought over 100 years ago was "quite sad and sombre" and that he feels grateful for what he has now.

The Gallipoli Campaign of 1915 by Allied forces aimed to take control of the peninsula to weaken the Ottoman Empire.

The campaign failed and Allied forces withdrew after eight months of fighting on the ground and some 250,000 casualties on both sides.