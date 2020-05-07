TODAY |

New Zealanders in lockdown in Nepal make their way home

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of New Zealanders in Nepal are on their way home.

Source: istock.com

A chartered Nepal Airlines flight carrying 281 Australians and New Zealanders left Kathmandu last night.

It was a trans-Tasman effort to retrieve the passengers who will land in Sydney later this morning.

Katie Greengrass is one New Zealand tourist who was able to make the flight home today. She says she’s coming home to be with family and friends.

“This lockdown seems like it is going to go on maybe for longer, so yeah, New Zealand is in a good position right now. My family and friends are there, and this is why I’m going.”

Nepal went into complete lockdown more than a month ago.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UK becomes first country in Europe to surpass 30,000 covid-19 deaths
2
In fiery exchange, Simon Bridges accuses Dr Bloomfield of holding back info
3
White Island survivor shares latest update on recovery after having staples removed
4
Police, MPI bust gang-affiliated poacher and others with illegally caught seafood haul
5
Rare find: Workers on Auckland's $1.2b wastewater project dig up ancient shells
MORE FROM
World
MORE

New Zealand won't be able to cope with vaccine roll out, says expert

UK becomes first country in Europe to surpass 30,000 covid-19 deaths
02:03

'Astronomical to believe' - Covid-19 hits Pasifika population in US 12 times harder than others
04:47

Sport New Zealand announces $25m package for clubs and regional organisations