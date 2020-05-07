New Zealanders in lockdown in Nepal make their way home

A group of New Zealanders in Nepal are on their way home.

Source: istock.com

A chartered Nepal Airlines flight carrying 281 Australians and New Zealanders left Kathmandu last night.

It was a trans-Tasman effort to retrieve the passengers who will land in Sydney later this morning.

Katie Greengrass is one New Zealand tourist who was able to make the flight home today. She says she’s coming home to be with family and friends.

“This lockdown seems like it is going to go on maybe for longer, so yeah, New Zealand is in a good position right now. My family and friends are there, and this is why I’m going.”