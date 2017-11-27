New Zealander stranded in Bali 'desperate' to return home to family in time for daughter's fourth birthday

A Dunedin woman stranded in Bali with was told by travel agents she may not make it home for her daughter's fourth birthday.

Khushla Sullivan-Dodds and her sister have been in Bali for 11 days now, so far three more than scheduled due to the threat of the Mount Agung volcano erupting.

Khushla Sullivan Dodds (front) and her sister Kushla. Source: Instagram @kussy13

She said she is getting a sense it could be "a couple of weeks" before she will be back home, according to her travel agents.

Ms Sullivan-Dodds and her sister both have two young children at home, Ms Sullivan-Dodds' youngest daughter is turning four on December 5.

"It would be really devastating to miss that," she said.

"It looks like it's only getting worse, we have no idea how long we'll be away for."

Ms Sullivan-Dodds told 1 NEWS there had been "zero communication" from the airport since being sent away after her original flight was cancelled.

She said her and her sister were given somewhere to stay but have since been "kicked out".

"We're just paying for everything ourselves at the moment and hopefully when we get back to New Zealand we can sort it out with the insurance companies."

"The advice has been keep all your receipts and keep re-booking flights."