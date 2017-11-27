 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


New Zealander stranded in Bali 'desperate' to return home to family in time for daughter's fourth birthday

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Dunedin woman stranded in Bali with was told by travel agents she may not make it home for her daughter's fourth birthday. 

Many airlines delayed or cancelled flights last night, after Mt Agung erupted for the second time this week.

Khushla Sullivan-Dodds and her sister have been in Bali for 11 days now, so far three more than scheduled due to the threat of the Mount Agung volcano erupting. 

Khushla Sullivan Dodds (front) and her sister Kushla.

Khushla Sullivan Dodds (front) and her sister Kushla.

Source: Instagram @kussy13

She said she is getting a sense it could be "a couple of weeks" before she will be back home, according to her travel agents.

Ms Sullivan-Dodds and her sister both have two young children at home, Ms Sullivan-Dodds' youngest daughter is turning four on December 5. 

"It would be really devastating to miss that," she said. 

The island's main airport remains open despite the ongoing eruptions from Mt Agung.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It looks like it's only getting worse, we have no idea how long we'll be away for."

Ms Sullivan-Dodds told 1 NEWS there had been "zero communication" from the airport since being sent away after her original flight was cancelled. 

Some international flights have been cancelled after the eruption.
Source: YouTube/Alex Hope

She said her and her sister were given somewhere to stay but have since been "kicked out".

"We're just paying for everything ourselves at the moment and hopefully when we get back to New Zealand we can sort it out with the insurance companies." 

"The advice has been keep all your receipts and keep re-booking flights." 

Ms Sullivan-Dodds said she is "desperate" to get home to her husband and children.

Related

Asia

Natural Disasters

00:25
Many airlines delayed or cancelled flights last night, after Mt Agung erupted for the second time this week.

Volcanic ash forces Bali's international airport to close

00:25
Many airlines delayed or cancelled flights last night, after Mt Agung erupted for the second time this week.

Thousands of travellers left stranded as Bali volcano erupts

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

01:15
3
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

00:44
4
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


5
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

Jacinda Adern describes her highlight as "a really postive feeling."

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:22
Roxburgh is in mop-up mode after 40mm of rain in three hours yesterday.

Watch: Roxburgh road inundated with muddy water and silt after Otago deluge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

05:10
Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 