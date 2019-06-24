New Zealander dies in moped accident in Croatia

A New Zealander has died in a moped accident in Croatia.

Dubrovnik-Neretva police say in a statement the 68-year-old New Zealand citizen died after losing control of a moped due to "improper speed" and hitting a rock.

The crash happened near the village of Pupnat on Korčula Island, about 2pm on June 17.

Police say they died at the scene.

Their body was taken to the Department of Pathology at Dubrovnik Hospital.