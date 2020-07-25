New Zealander charged over one-tonne April drug bust in Australia

Three men who allegedly sailed one tonne of methamphetamine from Mexico to waters off Norfolk Island during a failed drug smuggling operation are set to face a Queensland court.



One tonne of methamphetamine found in an Australian drug bust. Source: Facebook/Australian Federal Police

The two UK citizens, aged 37 and 53, and a US national, aged 30, were arrested in Brisbane on Friday and charged with one count each of importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drug.



The trio is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.



The Australian Federal Police alleges the three men sailed their vessel into water off Norfolk Island, before the methamphetamine was loaded onto a yacht named the La Fayette.



They say the La Fayette then sailed toward NSW where it was intercepted by the water police off Lake Macquarie in April, following a tip-off by New Caledonian authorities.



Two men on board that yacht - a New Zealand citizen aged 33 and a dual UK/South African national aged 35 - were charged with importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drug and have previously appeared in the Parramatta Bail Court.