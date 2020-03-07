New Zealander believed to be on board cruise ship quarantined in Egypt after passengers test positive for coronavirus

A cruise ship on Egypt's Nile River with more than 150 tourists and local crew was in quarantine today in the southern city of Luxor, and 45 people on board tested positive for the new coronavirus, authorities said.

Nile river boat MS River Anuket docks in the city of Luxor in southern Egypt. Source: Associated Press

When asked if a New Zealander was among those on the quarantined boat, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were aware of a Kiwi on board a river cruise ship in Egypt.

They are being provided consular assistance from the New Zealand embassy in Cairo.

A Taiwanese-American tourist who had previously been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan. The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who then tested everyone on the ship.

Health authorities first found that a dozen of the ship's Egyptian crew members had contracted the fast-spreading virus, and said they did not show symptoms, according to a joint statement from Egypt's Health Ministry and the WHO yesterday.

The statement said the 12 would be transferred to isolation in a hospital on Egypt's north coast. The passengers — who include Americans, French and other nationalities — and the crew remained quarantined on the ship awaiting further test results.

At a news conference in Cairo, Health Minister Hala Zayed said 33 others tested positive for the virus. Of the total 45 infected passengers and crew, 19 are foreigners, officials said. Health minister Zayed did not elaborate on the nationalities of the non-Egyptians.

It's not known if the New Zealander on board the ship is infected with Covid-19.

The recent diagnoses brought the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt to 48.



Amonios Salah, who works as a chef on the ship, told the Associated Press the crew received an inquiry from the Health Ministry about crew members showing symptoms of flu.

“Some of us were sick. Some with fever,” he said.

The 12 infected crew were isolated on the 3rd floor of the vessel away from the tourists, including two children, the 30-year-old chef said. The tourists were waiting for test results.

The trip started from Luxor, some 655 kilometres south of Cairo, last Sunday and the cruise ship, which includes 60 rooms, made three stops before reaching Aswan.

On the way back there were three more stops, Salah said, potentially expanding the number of people exposed to the virus.



It comes after 21 people aboard mammoth cruise ship Grand Princess, off the California coast, yesterday tested positive for the new coronavirus, 19 of them crew members.



US Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.



The Grand Princess, with more than 3500 people on board, is expected to be brought to a non-commercial port for testing this weekend as the number of cases across the US swelled to over 200.

