New Zealander arrested in Indonesia on drug charges speaks for the first time

A New Zealander arrested in Lombok, Indonesia, on drug possession charges has spoken for the first time, saying he "loves Indonesia".

Darren Lee Wong was arrested following a police raid on his hotel room.

Local authorities allege they found three packages containing cocaine, meth and MDMA.

The Auckland born 35-year-old is just one of many New Zealanders caught out in Indonesia.

In 2014, a Whanganui man was arrested after 1.7 kilograms of meth was found in his luggage.

He was sentenced to 15 years in an Indonesian prison and maintains he was set up by a drug trafficking syndicate.