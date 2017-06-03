 

New Zealand woman dead after Bermuda boat collision

A 62-year-old New Zealand woman has been confirmed dead after a boat collision in Bermuda yesterday evening, with her 69-year-old husband receiving serious injuries. 

Waters of the Great Sound in Bermuda, which will host the 35th America's Cup sailing event, are seen on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. America's Cup competition begins in Bermuda May 26. (Ricardo Pinto/ACEA via AP)

Waters of the Great Sound in Bermuda

Source: Associated Press

Local media BermudaNews reported visitor Mary Elizabeth McKee died following the boat collision.

A 26-year-old UK male also received serious injuries and is in the ICU. 

A police spokesperson told BermudaNews: "The Bermuda Police Service can confirm... a 26-year-old local male resident was driving a 17 ft. centre console vessel".

"The boat collided with a 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable carrying three visitors to our island who were thrown overboard."

"As a result of the initial investigation at the scene, marine police arrested the local man on suspicion of impaired operation of a watercraft."

A forensic pathologist is arriving on the island to help with the investigation. 

Emirates Team New Zealand are currently racing in the Great Sound in Bermuda, competing in the America’s Cup.  

