New Zealand woman dead after Bermuda boat collision

A 62-year-old New Zealand woman has been confirmed dead after a boat collision in Bermuda yesterday evening, with her 69-year-old husband receiving serious injuries.
Waters of the Great Sound in Bermuda
Local media BermudaNews reported visitor Mary Elizabeth McKee died following the boat collision.
A 26-year-old UK male also received serious injuries and is in the ICU.
A police spokesperson told BermudaNews: "The Bermuda Police Service can confirm... a 26-year-old local male resident was driving a 17 ft. centre console vessel".
"The boat collided with a 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable carrying three visitors to our island who were thrown overboard."
"As a result of the initial investigation at the scene, marine police arrested the local man on suspicion of impaired operation of a watercraft."
A forensic pathologist is arriving on the island to help with the investigation.
Emirates Team New Zealand are currently racing in the Great Sound in Bermuda, competing in the America’s Cup.
