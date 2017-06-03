New Zealand woman dead after Bermuda boat collision

A 62-year-old New Zealand woman has been confirmed dead after a boat collision in Bermuda yesterday evening, with her 69-year-old husband receiving serious injuries.

Waters of the Great Sound in Bermuda Source: Associated Press

Local media BermudaNews reported visitor Mary Elizabeth McKee died following the boat collision.

A 26-year-old UK male also received serious injuries and is in the ICU.

A police spokesperson told BermudaNews: "The Bermuda Police Service can confirm... a 26-year-old local male resident was driving a 17 ft. centre console vessel".

"The boat collided with a 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable carrying three visitors to our island who were thrown overboard."

"As a result of the initial investigation at the scene, marine police arrested the local man on suspicion of impaired operation of a watercraft."

A forensic pathologist is arriving on the island to help with the investigation.