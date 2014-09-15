New Zealand tourist dies in Thailand

 

A New Zealand woman died while swimming off Phi Phi Island in Thailand this week.

White sand tropical beach, Koh Samet, Thailand.

According to the Phuket News, Phi Phi Island Police have confirmed that a body found floating off Phi Phi Island on midday Wednesday (local time), is that of a New Zealand Tourist. 

The local news are reporting the woman decided not to continue travelling with a tour group, instead staying on Phi Phi by herself.

"Details are still under investigation," said Lt Tanagon Tammakan of the Phi Phi Island Police. 

"She was found floating in the sea in Loh Dalum Bay by a Myanmar worker on a boat who notified police. 

"Her body was then taken to Koh Phi Phi Hospital."

Local police have reportedly contacted and informed the woman's family, but are not releasing her name. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 1 NEWS they are aware of the death of a New Zealand woman in Thailand and are providing consular assistance to her family.

For privacy reasons the Ministry is not providing any further information.

