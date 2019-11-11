New Zealand to send 20 more firefighters to help battle deadly NSW bushfires

New Zealand is sending more firefighters to help battle the deadly fires in New South Wales, on top of the crew that is already across the ditch.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that an additional 20 Fire and Emergency NZ personnel will be sent over as the state prepares for worsening conditions.

A week-long state of emergency has been declared by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and hundreds of schools around NSW are closed today.

A catastrophic fire danger rating - the highest possible level - is in place for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra Shoalhaven areas.

There is an extreme fire danger rating - the second highest - in place for the North Coast, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 30s in parts with winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour.