TODAY |

New Zealand to send 20 more firefighters to help battle deadly NSW bushfires

1 NEWS / AAP
More From
World
Australia
Natural Disasters

New Zealand is sending more firefighters to help battle the deadly fires in New South Wales, on top of the crew that is already across the ditch.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that an additional 20 Fire and Emergency NZ personnel will be sent over as the state prepares for worsening conditions. 

A week-long state of emergency has been declared by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and hundreds of schools around NSW are closed today.

A catastrophic fire danger rating - the highest possible level - is in place for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra Shoalhaven areas.

There is an extreme fire danger rating - the second highest - in place for the North Coast, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 30s in parts with winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour. 

Fires since Friday have claimed the lives of three people and destroyed at least 150 homes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fires are so serious a state of emergency has been declared. Source: US ABC
More From
World
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
2
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
3
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
4
Auckland, upper North Island warned to brace for potential heavy rain, thunderstorms
5
Watch: New footage shows progress made on Auckland's City Rail Link
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Heavily-armed police shoot pair at erotic Melbourne costume party over toy gun
05:10

Kiwi firefighters sent across the ditch to help battle 'catastrophic' Australian wildfires
00:30

Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
00:34

Tensions rise in Hong Kong as confronting footage emerges of police officer shooting protestor