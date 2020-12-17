New Zealand to provide $2 million in extra support to Cyclone Yasa-hit Fiji

New Zealand will give Fiji $2 million in additional support following the devastation of Cyclone Yasa, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

Floods left in the wake of Cyclone Yasa in Fiji. Source: Anglican Diocese of Polynesia

It comes after at least four people were confirmed dead following the Category 5 tropical cyclone, which made landfall in Fiji overnight last Thursday.

The $2 million package is in addition to the $250,000 worth of items New Zealand has provided - including hygiene kits and survival items - which were delivered to the country overnight.

On Friday, New Zealand also sent a RNZAF P-3 Orion to help Fiji assess the damage from the cyclone.

It brings New Zealand’s total contribution to $2.5 million.

“New Zealand extends its sympathies to the people of Fiji affected by this devastating cyclone, and in particular to the whānau of the people who tragically lost their lives,” Mahuta said.

“This extra $2 million in assistance aims to get support to the Fijian people where it is most needed.”

About 260,000 people who depend on farming and agriculture have been impacted by the cyclone.

One resident told 1 NEWS his home looked like a warzone.

Sairusi Kaiwaidau said the cyclone’s gales were so fierce it sounded like a cat squawking at the door of his house in Namara settlement, near the town of Labasa in Vanua Levu.

He said he heard a loud bang, then realised a big 10-year-old coconut tree had fallen onto his kitchen.

Outside, he described waist-high flood waters which have damaged buildings and the region, where electricity is still cut off.

'"It's like a warzone," he said.

"Most of us in the area still don't have power right now but we're resilient people, able to pick up the pieces and move on."

The newly-announced $2 million support includes:

$750,000 to the Government of Fiji to meet urgent water and other priorities;

$150,000 to the New Zealand High Commission in Suva to help with relief such as emergency shelter, water and sanitation, and trauma counselling

$750,000 for New Zealand NGOs to respond through their local partners for relief and early recovery assistance

$100,000 to the International Federation of the Red Cross to support the Fiji Red Cross in its relief activities

Meanwhile, Tearfund has received more than $42,000 in donations from New Zealanders which will be used for aid in Fiji.

Tearfund is supporting the Anglican Mission in Fiji who have travelled to affected communities where the levels of destruction have been significant.

"Early reports indicate that there is widespread crop damage in addition to destroyed housing," the New Zealand-based aid and development organisation's chief executive Ian McInnes said.

"Tearfund and the Anglican Mission have expertise in establishing household level agricultural livelihoods - particularly their restoration following cyclones. Standing these livelihoods up again is essential as standing the houses back up."