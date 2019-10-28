New Zealand organisation performing life changing eye surgery in PNG

People in remote areas of Papa New Guinea are getting life changing operations thanks to New Zealand organisation, The Christian Blind Mission (CBM).



The Christian Blind Mission gets half their funding from hospital clinics and the other half via mobile outreaches.

The funding from the Christian Blind Mission and New Zealand Government is making a difference to around one hundred children and a thousand adults each year - who have been given their eyesight back.

"We have helped to set up a eye clinic in Garoka, we have also funded outreach clinics so the eye specialists can go where the need is really the greatest," said Murray Sheard CBM New Zealand.

There's also a special education units for those with irreversible eye damage, so they can learn braille and study.

There should be 70 ophthalmologists looking after the eye care of Papa New Guinea's 8 million people, but there's only 14 - and just one trained to operate on children funded by CBM.

The provinces are remote so mobile clinics are crucial.

"Most of them live with what they have and that is not good," said Dr Joseph Apa.

"When children have eye problems they tend to be left behind in their homes," said Dr Geoffrey Wabulembo.