New Zealand man released from hospital after being injured in Melbourne car attack

A New Zealand man who was injured along with 18 others by a man in a 4WD in Melbourne yesterday has been released from hospital.

The Australian reported that the Kiwi was a man, aged 43, who had been living in the Melbourne suburb of Heathmont.

At 4.45pm Melbourne time yesterday, a 32-year-old man drove a white 4WD down tram tracks on the busy Flinders St, deliberately mowing down pedestrians, leaving three critical and more than a dozen injured in hospital.

Police confirmed to The Australian that four of the 18 people sent to hospital after a car ploughed into people on Flinders Street last night have been discharged, including the New Zealand man.

Three people are still in a critical condition. They are all aged over 60, and included a Melbourne man and two men from South Korea.

New Zealand man and Melbourne barista Justin Opai was near Flinders Street when the incident happened.

"Yesterday about 50 police officers just running down the street there, so we followed, went down to the end of Flinders St, and just absolute carnage down there, a few bodies on the ground"

Asked if the scenes were terrifying Mr Opai said: "What I saw, yes, but everything was looked after, there were police everywhere."