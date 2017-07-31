 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


New Zealand man jailed for six-and-a-half years over Gold Coast one-punch killing

share

Source:

AAP

A New Zealand man has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for fatally punching a Gold Coast grandfather just days after arriving in Australia.

In his first week in the country, Tristan Mataora Heather went drinking with his aunt and uncle at the Coolangatta Hotel to celebrate his recent 18th birthday.

Court Australia (file picture).

Court Australia (file picture).

Source: istock.com

During the night he drank about 20 beers and left when the pub closed.

In the early hours of December 4, 2015 he punched a man and later turned on Trevor Duroux, who was in a scuffle with a workmate.

With a right hook he knocked Mr Duroux to the ground, causing him to smash his head on the road.

The beloved grandfather ended up in intensive care with serious head injuries.

Ten days later, his family decided to turn off his life support.

Heather was today sentenced to six years and six months in jail by Brisbane Supreme Court Justice James Douglas who described it as a "tragic case".

Statements from three of Mr Duroux's children were read to the court, with all hoping justice would be served on their father's killer.

His son, Trevor French, told the court about when he was told to travel to the Gold Coast as soon as possible.

"After losing my mother at a young age life was already difficult for me and my family," he wrote.

"When I thought life couldn't get any tougher I received a phone call no child should receive - your father is in hospital as a result of an act of violence and there is a slim chance he will make it."

In sentencing the 20-year-old, Justice Douglas found he was remorseful but said there was a strong need to deter others from alcohol-fuelled violence.

Under Queensland's new one-punch laws, Heather won't be eligible for parole until he serves 80 per cent of his head sentence.

It's likely he will be deported when released from prison.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

2

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

00:18
3
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:40
4
Senior Station Officer Mark McGill says the flooding in Rissington can't be fought back – and the forecast is for more rain.

State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads


5
Court Australia (file picture).

New Zealand man jailed for six-and-a-half years over Gold Coast one-punch killing

Court Australia (file picture).

New Zealand man jailed for six-and-a-half years over Gold Coast one-punch killing

After a night of drinking about 20 beers Tristan Mataora Heather punched Trevor Duroux outside the Coolangatta Hotel in December 2015.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

Two bodies were found at the Grey Lynn address on Tuesday. The other person was Timothy Kerr Hamilton.

00:23
Dozens are stranded at the station after torrential rain batters Ruapehu District

Watch: Severe rain scars farmland and causes debris to swamp roads stranding dozens at Blue Duck Station in Ruapehu District

The tourist hot spot suffered immensely from last night's rain.

00:40
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

Marthinus Swart and his work colleague were some of the last people allowed on SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

03:08
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 