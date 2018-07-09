New Zealand man in a critical condition after being struck by a flailing hose at a tunnel project in Perth

A 26-year-old New Zealand man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a flailing hose at a tunnel project in Perth.

Josh Butterworth underwent emergency surgery after the hose, which disconnected from a pipe, hit him in the face while he worked on the Forrestfield-Perth Airport rail link project on Saturday.