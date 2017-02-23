New Zealand man facing Brisbane court over alleged sexual abuse of child

A New Zealand man allegedly involved in a worldwide pedophile ring is set to front a Brisbane court accused of abusing a gay Cairns couple's adopted son.



Court. (file photo) Source: istock.com

The 42-year-old was extradited to Australia yesterday following his arrest in August 2016.



He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12.



Police allegedly identified the man during examinations of the chat logs, images and videos on Cairns couple Peter Truong and Mark Newton's electronic devices.



The pair were jailed for 30 and 40 years respectively in the US in 2013 after they admitted buying their son as a newborn from Russia and abusing him.



They recorded the assaults and also shared him among members of a worldwide child sex ring.

