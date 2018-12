New Zealand man drowns in rock pool in Australia's Grampians National Park

A New Zealand man has drowned at a Victorian waterfall, the fifth drowning death in Australia in three days, with authorities urging people trying to escape the heatwave to stay safe.

Police were called to MacKenzie Falls near Stawell about 6pm on Wednesday (8pm NZT).

It is believed the 27-year-old New Zealand national fell into the rock pool just after 5pm. A witness entered the water in a rescue attempt but was unable to reach him.

The man's body was recovered by police shortly before 1am on Thursday (local time).

Four other people have died since Monday on Australian beaches and there were a total of 30 drownings in 26 days across Australia, most of which were in coastal waters, chief executive of Life Saving Victoria Nigel Taylor said.

A 20-year-old man and another in his 40s drowned while swimming at Phillip Island beach in Victoria on Monday, while a young boy with the group managed to swim to the shore.

On Christmas Day, a diver died after getting into difficulties off the coast of Cape Schanck on the state's Mornington Peninsula.

A 46-year-old South Korean man also drowned on Tuesday afternoon while snorkelling at Lake Conjola on the NSW South Coast.

Mr Taylor urged beachgoers to swim in patrolled areas, check for dangerous conditions, get local knowledge if swimming inland and skip the dip if they feel at all uncomfortable.

Authorities are also warning people to remember to keep safe on boats.