New Zealand man charged over Frenchman's Sydney stabbing

A New Zealand man has been charged following the stabbing of a Frenchman in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Artarmon in the city's north about 10am (local time) today after reports of two men brawling.

The 34-year-old New Zealander allegedly stabbed the 32-year-old Frenchman in the chest.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage.

Nine News has published video which they say police allege shows the man charged over the stabbing walking with an axe in a car park before the incident.