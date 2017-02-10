New Zealand Government angered over Tokelau's purchase of two helicopters

The relationship between New Zealand and Tokelau is on the rocks after the small group of atols spent millions of dollars on two new helicopters that don't have a proper certification.

With New Zealand gifting Tokelau $16 million in aid each year, questions are being raised about where the money for the helicopters came from.

Tokelau say the helicopters were paid for with money from fishing licences not aid money, but the expedature has angered our government which has already paid millions for a new ferry when they didn't know about the helicopters.

Foreign Minister Murray McCully told 1 NEWS "anyone who has behaved improperly needs to be held to account".