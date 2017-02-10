 

New Zealand Government angered over Tokelau's purchase of two helicopters

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

The relationship between New Zealand and Tokelau is on the rocks after the small group of atols spent millions of dollars on two new helicopters that don't have a proper certification.

Kiwi taxpayers give the tiny territory 16 million a year and that's now under threat.
Source: 1 NEWS

With New Zealand gifting Tokelau $16 million in aid each year, questions are being raised about where the money for the helicopters came from.

Tokelau say the helicopters were paid for with money from fishing licences not aid money, but the expedature has angered our government which has already paid millions for a new ferry when they didn't know about the helicopters. 

Foreign Minister Murray McCully told 1 NEWS "anyone who has behaved improperly needs to be held to account".

Tokelau is isolated with no airport but this fact appears redudant to the New Zealand Government who now say they'll now be reflecting on their own budgetary arrangements. 

