New Zealand firefighters on the scene of devastating California wildfire season

Rebecca Wright
US Correspondent
A mother orca was spotted today still carrying her dead calf for the 16th straight day after the infant was born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia and died shortly afterwards.
Tahlequah, the 20-year-old mother orca, is also known as J35, and researchers fear she could be in danger.
“I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken," Deborah Giles, research scientist for University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology and research director for nonprofit Wild Orca told The Seattle Times.
“I am sobbing. I can’t believe she is still carrying her calf around,” Ms Giles said.
“I am gravely concerned for the health and mental well being of J35."
Ms Giles said even if the orca's family is foraging for and sharing fish with her, she can't be getting the nutrition she needs to regain any body-mass loss that would have naturally occurred during the gestation of her foetus "and also additional loss of nutrition during these weeks of mourning".
A strong aftershock has shaken the Indonesian island of Lombok where tens of thousands of people are homeless after a powerful earthquake on Sunday.
Indonesia's geological agency said the quake this afternoon had a magnitude of 6.2 and was shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometers, centered in the northeast of the island.
It said it didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.
It's the third big quake to hit Lombok in little over a week. Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday's 7.0 quake that killed at least 131 people and a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.