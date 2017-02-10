New Zealand bound cruise ship carrying thousands adrift at sea near Melbourne

A cruise ship bound for New Zealand has broken down off the coast of Melbourne, leaving holidaymakers upset.

The Norwegian Star cruise ship. Source: Supplied

The Norwegian Star is sitting 32km off the coast of Melbourne and will have to be towed to shore for repairs after the cruise ship lost propulsion power.

The ship was due to reach Port Chalmers near Dunedin on February 13, before visiting Akaroa, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland.

Guests are reportedly comfortable and have electricity, and all on board services remain functional.

Weather conditions are favourable and guests will get a full refund as well as a 50 per cent future cruise credit.