New York's annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest won again by Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut

Source:

Associated Press

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest Wednesday, downing a record 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to take home the coveted Mustard Belt for an 11th time.

Chestnut devoured 72 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.
Source: Breakfast

Miki Sudo held onto her title as the top woman's competitor at the annual Brooklyn eat-off, chomping 37 franks and buns to take home the top prize for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.

"I found a vicious rhythm," the 34-year-old Chestnut said after the stuffing session. "I was feeling good today."

But while Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti, a judging error cast initial doubt over their totals after jurists didn't see the eaters were taking the dogs and buns from two plates.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, certified the final tally and Chestnut's record of 74.

"At the end of the day, Joey Chestnut came in here and ate 74 hot dogs, broke a world record," said Cincotti, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. "Apparently they were good dogs."

Sudo fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year, but easily beat out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Thousands of attendees, many donning mustard-colored hot dog caps, braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk. The outlandish tradition dates to 1972, though the company has long promoted what a former president acknowledged was a legendary start date of 1916.

