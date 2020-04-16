New Yorkers required to wear masks in effort to stop Covid-19 spread

As US politicians talk about reopening the country, New York is still intensifying restrictions intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

From Saturday, face coverings will be now be required in any place where people can't stay at least six feet away from other people, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today.

While other isolation measures seem to have worked in keeping new infections down, New Yorkers continue to die by the hundreds every day.

The mandate will require a mask or face covering, like a bandanna, on busy streets, public transit, or any situation where people cannot maintain a significant social distance, even if it is passing a person briefly on a wooded trail.

“Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “On what theory would you not do that?”

The governor, who has himself eschewed masks during his daily news briefings said there will initially be no civil penalties for noncompliance, but he’s urging merchants to enforce it among customers.

Though hospitalisations from the outbreak have leveled off, New York officials are still trying to reduce the rising death toll.

New York recorded 752 deaths yesterday, for a total of nearly 11,600 since the outbreak began.

Those figures don’t include roughly 4,000 more deaths in New York City that city officials say were probably caused by the virus, but haven’t been confirmed by a lab test.

Cuomo's announcement came hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for stores to make customers wear face coverings in order to protect workers against exposure.

