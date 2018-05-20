 

New York Times: Meghan Markle's spectacular wedding reception dress by Stella McCartney will live on in history (view pics inside)

Source:

©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

There was a 1968 Jaguar convertible, there was a groom in a black velvet dinner jacket and there was the new Duchess of Sussex, the woman formerly known as Meghan Markle, in a backless, halter-necked, ivory-silk crepe, bias-cut gown by Stella McCartney.

The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.
Source: Associated Press

And thus did the freshly-minted royal couple bring a wedding that melded royal tradition with modernity and multiculturalism to a James Bond-worthy end.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

The dress was the second look by a female British designer worn by the duchess on her wedding day.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor.

Source: Associated Press

Like Clare Waight Keller, who made the first wedding gown, McCartney is pretty much a peer of the duchess, and both designers are working women who have carved their own paths in the fashion industry, and made their own choices.

According to McCartney, being chosen to “represent British design” was “one of the most humbling moments of my career.”

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Source: 1 NEWS

Unlike the nuptial gown, however, the duchess’ party dress was dosed with both glamor and seduction; slinky in the torch singer tradition (more Jean Harlow than Audrey Hepburn) while still landing on the right side of appropriate.

Her slightly messy bun, which is starting to look like a signature — with the escaping hairs signifying her more relaxed approach to her role — had been freed from the scrim of a veil.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, prepare to leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, prepare to leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor.

Source: Associated Press

The look may not live on in history the way the wedding gown will, but it is as much a part of the story of this day as the first gown.

The evening dress represented the pop culture and pizazz of this couple’s image, itself a marriage of the old traditions and new causes that the pair have espoused.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor.

Source: Associated Press

The effect was of a woman who knows her own mind and body; who understands just how far she can push the envelope, and the power of a final image.

A woman who might have been stirred by today’s experience, but was never shaken.

