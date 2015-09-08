New York Times: Is land tourism threatening the Galapagos?

Is the growth of land-based tourism in the Galapagos a good thing for its wildlife and ecosystems or is it harmful?

An iguana in the Galapagos (file) Source: istock.com

According to the International Galapagos Tour Operators Association, a group of 35 tour operators, it is both.

In February, the group sent a letter to Ecuador's tourism minister, Enrique Ponce de León, to express its concern that the growth of land-based tourism in the Galapagos Islands has the potential to harm its landscapes and beaches as well as its wildlife such as giant tortoises, sea lions and iguanas.



The letter asked Ponce de León to limit and more carefully regulate land tourism; as of late May, the tourism minister had not responded to the letter, according to the association's executive director, Matt Kareus.

Kareus said that from the early 1970s to the early 2000s, most tourists to the islands were on cruises. However, ship-based tourism is a tightly controlled industry because Ecuador's government has placed a cap on the number of berths allowed on the Galapagos cruise ship fleet.

"Unlike cruises, land-based tourism is loosely regulated, and because of that, this segment of the tourism industry is growing dangerously fast," Kareus said.

According to statistics from Galapagos National Park, the number of visitors to the islands increased by 39 per cent between 2007 and 2016. During that same period, the number of visitors on land-based tours jumped 92 per cent. At the same time, ship-based tourism decreased by 11 per cent.

Galapagos travel experts and locals say that land tourism is rising so rapidly because hotel development has exploded. A 2007 study from the Charles Darwin Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes wildlife research, reported that there were 65 hotels on the islands in 2006. In 2017, that number increased to 317, according to the Galapagos Tourism Observatory.

Andrew Balfour, a Galapagos native and the general manager of Pikaia Lodge, an upscale 14-room hotel on Santa Cruz Island, in the heart of the archipelago, said that many of the new properties are budget friendly and attract a large number of tourists. "You see hotels here that are extremely inexpensive, and that never used to exist," he said.

Dr Andrea Smith, an environmental scientist who has worked in the Galapagos, said new hotels required new roads, infrastructure and sewage systems and involved shipments from the mainland.



"The more shipments you have, the higher the risk of invasive species, and these are a major threat to the fragile ecosystem," she said.

More people have moved to the Galapagos to work in land-based tourism, and this increase in population is also a threat to its wildlife, Ms Smith said.



According to the Ecuadorean National Census of 2010, 25,100 people live in the Galapagos, and the population on the islands grew by 60 percent from 1999 to 2005.

The tour operators' association emphasized that it does not want to ban land-based tourism in the Galapagos.



"We are not saying, 'Don't come here,'" said Jim Lutz, president of the tour group's board and founder and president of Vaya Adventures, a company in Berkeley, California, that sells Galapagos trips. "We are saying, 'Let’s control how many people can come.'"

He encourages those seeking a beach getaway or a fishing expedition to consider destinations other than the Galapagos.



"These activities exist in many places, and you don't need to go to the Galapagos to get them," he said.

Marc Patry, a member of the association's board and the owner of the Ottawa travel company CNH Tours, which sells Galapagos trips, also said land-based tourism should be high quality.



"We want a small number of travelers, and they should care about sustainability," he said.

Overtourism is not an issue limited to the Galapagos: Venice is among the cities that have been affected by overcrowding from tourism.



In December, the World Travel & Tourism Council and the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. released a report that looked at the effect overtourism can have.

"Overtourism is becoming more of a problem because the number of travelers globally is increasing," said Rochelle Turner, the tourism council's research director.