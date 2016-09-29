New York students to get free university tuition

New York college students can apply for the state's free tuition plan beginning June 7.

University lecture (file picture). Source: istock.com

The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Board of Trustees approved and announced the scholarship regulations last week.

The scholarship covers full time university fees for students whose families earn $125,000 or less.

Students cover living expenses themselves.

Recipients must remain in New York for as many years as they received the benefit and repay the money as a loan if they take a job elsewhere.