New York police hunting for people involved in wild brawl after speech from far-right group's founder

Associated Press
New York City police say they're looking to arrest a dozen people in connection with a street brawl following a speech by the founder of a far-right group at a private Republican club.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that nine members of the Proud Boys group and three protesters would face charges of riot or attempted assault.

Three other people are already in custody.

The Proud Boys is made up of men who describe themselves as "western chauvinists". The Southern Poverty Law Center says it's a hate group.

Security video showed the factions kicking and punching each other on the sidewalk after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at the Metropolitan Republican Club on Friday.

The fight started when a masked protester threw a bottle.

Nine members of the Proud Boys, a group of men who describe themselves as "western chauvinists", and three protesters face charges of riot or attempted assault. Source: Associated Press
