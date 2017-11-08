 

New York police department: 'We have considerable evidence in Harvey Weinstein rape case'

New York City's top police detective says the department has gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein. But it's up to the district attorney whether the case makes it to a grand jury.

It's alleged investigators approached actress Rose McGowan and recorded the conversation.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said today that investigators have been working diligently with women who made allegations in the US autumn that they were raped by Weinstein.

He says witnesses are prepared to go before a grand jury, which would decide whether to indict the movie producer.

It shows disgraced movie mogul Weinstein seated regally atop a couch with an Oscar in hand.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance hasn't commented, saying only that the investigation is being handled seriously.

Weinstein's attorneys have said he has done nothing criminal and reject any allegation of non-consensual sex.

