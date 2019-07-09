New York passes law allowing adults over 21 to possess and use cannabis

New York adults over the age of 21 can now possess and use marijuana, even in public under a legalisation bill signed today by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Source: 1 NEWS

Legal sales of recreational-use cannabis however won’t start for an estimated 18 months until regulations are set.

Passed after several years of stalled efforts, the measure makes New York the 16th state to legalise adult use of the drug, though South Dakota’s measure is in legal limbo.

New York becomes the second-most populous state, after California, to legalise recreational marijuana.

Legalisation backers hope the Empire State will add momentum and set an example with its efforts to redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of colour for marijuana offences at disproportionate rates.

“By placing community reinvestment, social equity, and justice front and centre, this law is the new gold standard for reform efforts nationwide,” said Melissa Moore, New York state director of the Drug Policy Alliance.

The legislation provides protections for cannabis users in the workplace, housing, family court, schools, colleges and universities, and sets a target of providing half of marijuana licenses to individuals from underrepresented communities.

Police can no longer use the odour of cannabis as a reason for searching someone’s car for contraband.

New York will start automatically expunging some past marijuana-related convictions, and people won’t be arrested or prosecuted for possession of pot up to 3 ounces.

A 2019 law already expunged many past convictions and reduced the penalty for possessing small amounts.

In a unique provision, New Yorkers 21 and over can now smoke cannabis in public, including on sidewalks. No other state allows that, said Paul Armentano, deputy director of pro-legalisation group NORML.

Still, New Yorkers can’t smoke or vape marijuana in locations where smoking is prohibited by state law, including workplaces, indoor bars and restaurants and within 100 feet of a school. And stricter local smoking rules apply: New York City bans smoking in parks and on beaches, for instance.