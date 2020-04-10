TODAY |

New York landmarks light up in tribute to Covid-19 healthcare workers

Source:  Associated Press

Some famous landmarks in New York were lit red, white and blue in recognition of the nationwide effort against Covid-19.

The city has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19. Source: APTN

New York is the epicentre of the pandemic sweeping across the United States.

The iconic World Trade Center spire was among the key landmarks lit in blue in tribute to health workers battling the spread of the coronavirus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sanctioned the tribute.

Earlier, the state reported a record-breaking number of dead for a third straight day, 799.

More than 7,000 people have died in the state, accounting for almost half the US death toll of more than 16,000.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

