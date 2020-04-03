New York funeral homes struggling to keep up as coronavirus deaths soar

Pat Marmo walked among 20 or so deceased in the basement of his Brooklyn funeral home, his protective mask pulled down so his pleas could be heard.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Every person there, they're not a body," he said. "They're a father, they're a mother, they're a grandmother. They're not bodies. They're people."

Like many funeral homes in New York and around the globe, Marmo's business is in crisis as he tries to meet surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed around 1,400 people in New York City alone, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

His two cell phones and the office office line are ringing constantly. He's apologizing to families at the start of every conversation for being unusually terse, and begging them to insist hospitals hold their dead loved ones as long as possible.

His company is equipped to handle 40 to 60 cases at a time, no problem. On Thursday morning, it was taking care of 185.

"This is a state of emergency," he said. "We need help."

Funeral directors are being squeezed on one side by inundated hospitals trying to offload bodies, and on the other by the fact that cemeteries and crematoriums are booked for a week at least, sometimes two.

Marmo estimates that more than 60 per cent had died of the new coronavirus. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

He's also hoping the Environmental Protection Agency will lift regulations that limit the hours crematoriums can operate. That would ease some of the backlog.

"I need somebody to help me," he said. "Maybe if they send me refrigeration, or guide me in a way that I could set up a refrigerated trailer that I could keep, and I could supervise."

The surge in deaths is coming at a time when there are tight restrictions on gatherings, making saying goodbye a lonely process.

Marmo said he's hardly sleeping from the stress, worried he'll forget a small but critical task, like removing someone's ring before they're sent for cremation.

He's set to host a funeral for a 36-year-old New York City subway driver who died last week helping riders evacuate a burning train.

There will be a limited service in his main chapel, where he has 10 chairs, lined in two rows with 6 feet (2 metres) between each. The best he can do while respecting "social distancing" guidelines.