New York City art dealer believes he's found multi-million dollar paintings in storage locker he bought for $22k

A New York City art dealer who bought the contents of a New Jersey storage locker filled with paintings for $15,000 USD ($22,174 NZD) says he got more than he bargained for.

Willem De Kooning's Untitled XXI (est $25-35m USD) from the collection of A. Alfred Taubman is displayed as part of the Frieze week exhibition at Sotheby's on October 10, 2015 in London, England. Source: Getty

He found half a dozen paintings he believes were done by artist Willem de Kooning, whose works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

The New York Post reports David Killen bought the contents of the Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, locker last year.

The paintings were originally from the studio of art conservator Orrin Riley, who died in 1986, and his partner, Susanne Schnitzer, who died in 2009.