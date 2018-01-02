New Year's Day supercell thunderstorm over Queensland impresses Aussie storm chaser

A large supercell thunderstorm cloud formation was captured on camera by storm chasers in Queensland, Australia, yesterday.

The storm chasers filmed the weather feature north of Gympie, as parts of Queensland were was hit with high winds and torrential rain on New Year's Day.

A storm chaser, narrating the video, described the supercell cloud formation as "absolutely phenomenal".

Today humid and hot conditions are continuing to make life uncomfortable for southeast Queenslanders.

The mercury is predicted to reach 31C in Brisbane today following an overnight low of just 24.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks told AAP the temperature was a "couple of degrees" above average, but the humidity being felt in the Queensland capital was comparable to that of Darwin.

"It's really all up and down the coast," he said on Monday.

Mr Banks said showers and a possible storm were expected in Brisbane today and tomorrow, but a cool change should come through on Thursday.