New video shows horror inside arena as explosion hits at moment of blast, Ariana Grande tweets 'broken'

Phone video has captured the moment a deadly explosion rocked Manchester Arena, where latest police information says 19 people were killed and about 50 injured.

There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the Ariana Grande concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.

"On my God, what just happened?!" a young woman near the phone camera is heard saying.

“What's going on. Oh my God!” a woman says before a loud scream is heard and the picture goes black.

Grande has expressed her horror in a recently published tweet.