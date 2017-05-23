 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


New video shows horror inside arena as explosion hits at moment of blast, Ariana Grande tweets 'broken'

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Phone video has captured the moment a deadly explosion rocked Manchester Arena, where latest police information says 19 people were killed and about 50 injured.

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.
Source: YouTube/ iBankCoin.com

There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the Ariana Grande concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.

Follow our live updates of the incident here

"On my God, what just happened?!" a young woman near the phone camera is heard saying.

“What's going on. Oh my God!” a woman says before a loud scream is heard and the picture goes black.

Grande has expressed her horror in a recently published tweet. 

Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in the explosion which is being treated as a possible terrorist attack.

The journalist was reporting for near Manchester Arena where at least 19 people were killed in an explosion.
Source: BBC
Concert announcer tried to keep concertgoers calm moments after deadly blast rocks the Manchester Arena.
Source: Twitter/@butterywig101
An number of people are dead after an explosion at the event in Manchester, England.
Source: Adam McClean / Twitter
There’s chaotic scenes in downtown Manchester after a lethal blast at Ariana Grande’s concert.

Related

00:25
The journalist was reporting for near Manchester Arena where at least 19 people were killed in an explosion.

Watch: Live on air BBC reporter doesn't flinch as controlled blast rings out after deadly Ariana Grande terror attack
00:25
The journalist was reporting for near Manchester Arena where at least 19 people were killed in an explosion.

Video: BBC reporter's live cross interrupted by controlled explosion in aftermath of deadly Ariana Grande concert
Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Watch: 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry' - Ariana Grande tweets condolences after deadly explosion outside UK concert

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

LIVE: 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry' - Ariana Grande tweets condolences after deadly explosion outside UK concert

00:14
2
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

00:30
3
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:11
4
A small portion of the upper part of the stage can be seen illuminated by an orange light source before the sound of an explosion is heard.

Raw: Dashcam footage catches the moment blast rings out from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

00:19
5
There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.

New video shows horror inside arena as explosion hits at moment of blast, Ariana Grande tweets 'broken'


Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

LIVE: 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry' - Ariana Grande tweets condolences after deadly explosion outside UK concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.


05:33
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

The self-confessed former bully says he can't change the past, but he can teach young people a different way.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ