New video shows French police in standoff with teen suspected of decapitating teacher

Source:  Associated Press

Amateur video filmed Saturday showed police officers engaged in a tense confrontation amid shouting and gunfire, in a town near Paris where an 18-year-old man was shot dead, suspected of beheading a history teacher.

The killing of the teacher occurred in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine while the fleeing suspect was killed by police in adjoining Eragny.

The video showed police officers engaging in a confrontation, screaming "lay down...on the floor...it's pellets guys", before opening fire.

According to police forces, the suspect was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun - which fires plastic pellets - and police opened fire after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms, and acted in a threatening manner.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said that authorities investigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Saturday have also arrested nine suspects, including the grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother of the attacker.

Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats and a complaint from a parent, police officials said.

Islam prohibits images of the prophet, considering that they lead to idolatry.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived quickly at the school after the incident to denounce what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

He urged the nation to stand united against extremism.

