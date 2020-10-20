New video shows French police in standoff with teen suspected of decapitating teacher

Amateur video filmed Saturday showed police officers engaged in a tense confrontation amid shouting and gunfire, in a town near Paris where an 18-year-old man was shot dead, suspected of beheading a history teacher.

The killing of the teacher occurred in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine while the fleeing suspect was killed by police in adjoining Eragny.

The video showed police officers engaging in a confrontation, screaming "lay down...on the floor...it's pellets guys", before opening fire.

According to police forces, the suspect was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun - which fires plastic pellets - and police opened fire after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms, and acted in a threatening manner.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said that authorities investigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Saturday have also arrested nine suspects, including the grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother of the attacker.

Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats and a complaint from a parent, police officials said.

Islam prohibits images of the prophet, considering that they lead to idolatry.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived quickly at the school after the incident to denounce what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack”.