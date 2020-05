New US Space Force looking for recruits to defend America beyond the planet

A slogan for a newly released recruitment video for the US Space Force says, "maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."

Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett and Air Force Gen. John W. Raymond, chief of space operations, US Space Force revealed the video during a livestream yesterday from Colorado Springs.

Secretary Barrett said so far recruitment hasn't been a problem for the Space Force: "There's been an avalanche of applicants."

"It is in the exciting business of exploring, defending and applying capabilities in space," Ms Barrett said.

"It's a very exciting time."

The recruitment video has another catch line that asks potential candidates to "plan for what's possible while it's still impossible".

Ms Barrett also explained in the livestream how important the space force is to maintain the country's security and everyday life.