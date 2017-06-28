 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


New 'unprecedented' cyberattack causes mass disruption in Europe

share

Source:

Associated Press

A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.

IT systems across Europe appear to have been hacked in the malicious virus outbreak.
Source: Breakfast

Company and government officials reported serious intrusions at the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices, where one senior official posted a photo of a darkened computer screen and the words, "the whole network is down."

Ukraine's prime minister said the attack was unprecedented but that "vital systems haven't been affected."

Russia's Rosneft oil company also reported falling victim to hacking, as did Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk.

"We are talking about a cyberattack," said Anders Rosendahl, a spokesman for the Copenhagen-based group. "It has affected all branches of our business, at home and abroad."

The number of companies and agencies reportedly affected by the ransomware campaign was piling up fast, and the electronic rampage appeared to be rapidly snowballing into a real-world crisis. Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblaad says that container ship terminals in Rotterdam run by a unit of Maersk were also affected. Rosneft said that the company narrowly avoided major damage.

"The hacking attack could have led to serious consequences but neither the oil production nor the processing has been affected thanks to the fact that the company has switched to a reserve control system," the company said.

There's very little information about what might be behind the disruption at each specific company, but cybersecurity experts rapidly zeroed in on a form of ransomware, the name given to programs that hold data hostage by scrambling it until a payment is made.

"A massive ransomware campaign is currently unfolding worldwide," said Romanian cybersecurity company Bitdefender. In a telephone interview, Bitdefender analyst Bogdan Botezatu said that he had examined samples of the program and that it appeared to be nearly identical to GoldenEye, one of a family of hostage-taking programs that has been circulating for months.

It's not clear whether or why the ransomware has suddenly become so much more potent, but Botezatu said that it was likely spreading automatically across a network, without the need for human interaction. Self-spreading software, often described as "worms," are particularly feared because they can spread rapidly, like a contagious disease.

"It's like somebody sneezing into a train full of people," said Botezatu. "You just have to exist there and you're vulnerable."

The world is still recovering from a previous outbreak of ransomware, called WannaCry or WannaCrypt, which spread rapidly using digital break-in tools originally created by the USNational Security Agency and recently leaked to the web.

Related

UK and Europe

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:14
1
The 26-year-old became the youngest person to win the America’s Cup after leading NZ to a 7-1 finals win over Oracle.

Watch: 'I think a few are struggling a little bit' - Team NZ celebrate big after America's Cup success in Bermuda

01:12
2
Hurricanes Ngani Laumape tackled by Lions' player Dan Biggar during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium, Tuesday 27th June 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2017

'He's going from strength to strength' - Chris Boyd raves about Ngani Laumape after destructive showing against Lions

00:49
3
Jimmy Spithill discloses his "embarrassing" obsession with the cup.

Watch: 'I probably shouldn't say this' - Spithill awkwardly lets slip that the America's Cup is more important than his own family

4
Serena Williams's nude photo-shoot for Vanity Fair.

Pregnant Serena Williams looks absolutely stunning in nude Vanity Fair photo shoot

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:14
The 26-year-old became the youngest person to win the America’s Cup after leading NZ to a 7-1 finals win over Oracle.

Watch: 'I think a few are struggling a little bit' - Team NZ celebrate big after America's Cup success in Bermuda

Glenn Ashby said beer tasted pretty good out of the Auld Mug, while Peter Burling said exhaustion was starting to set in.


01:46
From world championships to Olympics, New Zealand has followed Burling’s success.

A look back at the career of Peter Burling, the youngest helmsman to ever hold the America's Cup

From world championships to Olympics, New Zealand has followed Burling’s success.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:37
The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.

Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Team NZ's Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

The 26-year-old helmsman's immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America's Cup.

01:06
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ